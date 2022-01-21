NEAL’S POV: Voting is the most precious right we have

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Unless you’re hiding under a rock you know it’s political season.

The races are on and Dems are talking a lot about voter ID. Many folks want to be able to register the day they vote and show no proof of who they are.

Voting is the most precious right we have, but you don’t show proof of who you are? Makes no sense to me.

This goes on while many of the same folks who have no problem with you voting anonymously have no problem with making you show your ID and vaccine card to fly and eat at restaurants or do other things. This does not compute.