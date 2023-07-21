NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

Lindale’s Miranda Lambert plowed up a snake at a recent Las Vegas concert. Fans went up to the stage while Lambert was singing, taking selfies. Lambert shut the song down for half a minute. Mad that fans did it.

I was told Garth Brooks doesn’t even allow phones in the arena. I can’t confirm that, but, sorry Garth, I’m keeping my phone.

Back to Vegas, I don’t know if Lambert was right or wrong. She’s an artist, but selfies are unfortunately part of our lifestyle. I do wonder if Waylon or Johnny Cash would have put up with that.

I honestly don’t know. They needed fans and ticket money to fill up the bus. Anyway, here’s looking at you kid from maybe farther back. Either way, selfies and showing your backside at a concert will never go out of style.

That’s my point of view what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.