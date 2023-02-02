NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

We had a sports report last week which set my blood boiling.

It was about high school baseball, but not about balls and strikes and who won. This was about Dick’s Sporting Goods helping out Tyler High with a $10,000 gift. That’s great. But, it was for basic gloves and bats for the baseball team. Legacy gets the same money Tyler High gets. That’s fair.

But, come to find out the kids at Tyler High were/are using the same gloves and equipment they had when they were in tee-ball.

Kudos for the Tyler High head baseball coach for having events to raise money for the program. That got Dick’s Sporting Goods attention.

In this city full of money, and you know it is, it’s ridiculous these children are using this crummy equipment. Dick’s can’t be the good guy every year. I don’t know what needs to be done, but something does. C’mon, Tyler. We can do better than this. Let’s help.

