NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

Hope you enjoyed your holiday. I savored mine. I enjoyed doing research in the JFK assassination.

I’m not a pro. I’m just an interested citizen trying to learn more because in my opinion it was one of the sloppiest investigations in police history. I’m not here to argue with you if you are a one-shooter or a conspiracy theorist.

The one thing that’s made me nuts is like President Trump, President Biden just kicked the can down the road before Christmas. Saying basically, according to law, the deep state was supposed to release what information they had. 60 years later, they still hang on to the protecting sources and methods.

My Lord, they’re all dead. The country still has an elite gaggle which thinks we can’t handle the truth, which happened right here in Texas down the road from us. If there’s nothing to see here, or there, prove it.

That’s my point of view what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.