Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, whom critics have called a RINO’s rino, told us a while back that there are no Obama judges, Trump judges or Bush judges.

Fast forward to this week, where a federal judge mercifully killed the mask mandate for travel. Immediately, the Left went into howls and and media reports of “it was a Trump-appointed judge.” Should it matter? This mask mandate, or what critics call mask theater, had to go eventually. Enough!

We have to get back to reality. The door needs to be slammed. As long as there is a door open, I fear there would be extension after mask extension. Let’s get on with our lives. We must.

