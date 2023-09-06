NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

After some saw cooler temperatures and weekend rain, we’re back to heat advisories and have been under burn bans and red flag this and that.

I wish counties would issue burn bans faster. I also wish we’d come out with a generic warning system instead of burn bans and red flag warnings. Make it simpler. One huge warning and a $500 fine seems ridiculous if you cause a fire.

Look at the danger and manpower it takes to stop a fire. My wife and I were driving through Hudson on Saturday when we saw choppers and planes picking up water and dousing a grassfire. $500 toward that is laughable.

I do say cheers to the mainly volunteer fire departments which are working themselves to death protecting their areas. Pray for rain.

