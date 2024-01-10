NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

Its been about three years since snowmageddon back in 2021, yet we’re still talking about ERCOT.

ERCOT tells us we’re OK, but thanks to a report last week from the NBC station in DFW, ERCOT was still looking at getting more power in here from one company from the Alabama- Mississippi state line. They are also looking at importing juice from the west. I could be wrong, but this doesn’t sound like were ready at all or at least so-called self reliant. We’re in a deal that is not going away anytime soon. It needs to be fixed. Are we OK or what?

