My favorite word in news writing is scofflaw. Meaning one who flouts the law.

We have plenty who do that here. In the Abilene area, they are doing something about it with their new scofflaw law.

In other words when you go to resister your car If you haven’t paid your taxes or have outstanding fines, you can’t register your automobile. Taylor County stands to make a lot of money by enforcing this. Remember, any cop will tell you driving is a privilege. Part of driving is paying tickets and fees you owe.

We need the scofflaw law here.

