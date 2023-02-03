NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

On Wednesday, President Biden’s vacation house was searched.

Well, at first I thought, ‘OK’ but I read a little more and you know there’s no there, there. Because the raid, or was it a search or drop by or coffee klatch was already a gentleman’s agreement.

There was no warrant like Trump’s house received. It was all set up by the DOJ and Biden’s folks.

What’s even even more fun to read is that his lawyers are right there, probably serving sandwiches.

If this was in some way supposed to look even close to how Trump was treated, it wasn’t.

We still need to redo the way Presidents’ papers are done by the folks at national archives.

That’s my point of view, what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.