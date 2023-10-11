NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

I got a new set of tires this week. Expensive. After I paid there was an itemized receipt upon which I spent my money. I saw where my money went.

I thought of this as I watched the horror of what’s happening in Israel.

Horrified we may have helped pay for this with the billions we sent to Iran. Horrified some of the weapons we left in Afghanistan may have been used.

Saw the 60 minutes report showing our tax money to Ukraine is propping of local business there and not being used to fight Russia. We’re the world’s ATM.

We have no receipt if our money is used to help people or kill people who are our allies. And our betters…. I say that sarcastically …. tell us… don’t worry about it. I do worry about it. Israel shows us we better worry about it.

That’s my point of view what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.