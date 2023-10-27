NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

Look up the purpose of the UN you’ll get this. Maintain international peace and security, protect human rights, deliver humanitarian aid, support sustainable development and climate action.

So why is the secretary of the UN stirring the pot about Israel? Saying they’ve been an oppressor for 56 years.

Sending the Israeli envoy into a rage. Asking what world is he living in? Good question. What has the UN become?

