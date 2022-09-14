NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – So I’m watching an Astros game last week and I see it’s Uvalde night. If any community needs a hug, it’s them, but my blood started burning when I realized that’s it. We’re having a recognition at a ball game. It’s over.

What have we learned? Have I missed something? Where’s the final white-page report? What’s the new standard for police handling school shootings? They’re not going to show me page-by-page. But, what have we learned?

I see they fired the school police chief. What’s the new protocol? During an emergency, does the school cop still run things? Who’s in charge? Did I miss something?

