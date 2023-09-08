NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

How many times this week have we been warned by ERCOT you need to power down or perhaps lose the juice because of blackouts?

I’ve asked some local lawmakers about what would it take to move to another grid. I researched and a reporter in Houston two years ago asked the same question. The Harris County Judge was furious his house in Houston lost power but his camp house down the road on another grid never lost power. Why?

When it boils down to it it’s the job of state lawmakers to decide. C’mon folks… do something. If indeed we’re this close to always losing power… we’re in trouble.

That’s my point of view what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.