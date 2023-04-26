NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

Here in East Texas, many of you have contacted me asking what will happen to Tucker Carlson.

I’ll tell you exactly what he’ll do: The same thing Bill O’Reilly and Megyn Kelly have done, along with Mark Levin.

They’ll do their own thing with no corporate masters. It will be an app, podcast or rumble telecast. They’ll make as much money in the long run.

Network and cable news viewership is dying.

I’m talking the 530s our time and CNN, MSNBC, FOX and NEWSMAX. But, especially with cable, there’s no more 50/50 network reporting. Everyone wants to go home from work and marinate in the beliefs they hold. That’s where it’s going.

This means Tucker Carlson will do it faster than he was going to do it.

Thanks to technology, no one needs a giant network to facilitate their ideas. There’s a direct conduit between you and the device you’re reading this on.

That’s my point of view, what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.