NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

A lot of our children join the military, which makes the military a hot topic. Which begs the question, what’s the deal with these new balloons, or cylindrical objects, or whatever they are. Why are we not hearing more?

The first go-a-round, the administration had to say something because civilians saw something in the sky. Now it’s getting murkier. Look at Lake Huron this past weekend. Air space closed. We shoot at something and miss, eventually hitting the target, whatever that was.

We don’t seem curious. The press secretary laughs Monday and makes ET jokes. Tuesday, instead of speaking about the matter, the president is giving a speech about something else.

Information wants to be set free. We’re not going to put up with another Warren Commission.

