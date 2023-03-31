NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

I grew up in Southeast Texas, and like you, I watched the Vietnam War every night on TV. Once a week, Walter Cronkite showed us the death count.

So this was brought to my attention last Friday and I had no answer.

LBJ’s war in Vietnam was torpedoed by only a few reporters and photographers with caveman primitive video-sharing techniques. Yet, there was enough video there to turn public opinion.

Fast forward to Ukraine. Everyone has a cell phone. Where’s the video, except for what is sanitized?

And by the way, how about a receipt and itemization on where that money we’re sending them is going?

