NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton

Young mothers tell me there “Is there still a shortage of baby formula?” This is because the formula maker and government got crossways. This has been going on for a year. No one is reporting its still a problem.

Now, were told and confirming there is no amoxicillin and Theraflu, it’s almost impossible to find in Tyler. I work with a young mother whose very upset right now because her children have been ill. She cant get the meds she wants for her children.

I’m told by a TV doctor most of this medicine is made in China. They’ve had supply issues because they’re fighting about COVID lockdowns there and their citizens are making a run on stores there, causing a shortage here.

Why cant we make our own meds here? Dr. Marc Siegal says for the generics there’s not enough profit for the drug makers.

Can you believe this is happening? Better yet, can you believe we are accepting that this is happening?

That’s my point of view, what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.