NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

So another person is killed on Toll 49 this week. Trust me, you can get hurt or killed in any car you get in on any street, but it seems as though your chances are greater on a high-speed road with only two lanes and no barriers or center dividers.

I was happy when the toll stretch to I-20 to go to Dallas though Lindale was done because it’s a faster way to Dallas. I was stunned when I rolled into two lanes, and only one of them was mine. No matter what the speed limit is, people drive faster on it. It’s like the Autobahn.

Why isn’t it better or safer? I did some reading and research to find out. It was sold as a four lane, non-toll back in the 90s, but the original toll viability studies show tolls would never pay for the road. Rick Perry convinced the legislature to exempt toll viability from the open records act, and that’s what I’m told.

Look at Dallas and Houston. Toll roads in Texas are meant to forever be a toll road. In our case, a two lane dangerous toll road with no efficient barriers. My wife and I avoid it.

That’s my point of view, what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or reach out to me on Facebook at KETK Neal Barton.