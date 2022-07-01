NOTE: This was written for broadcast.

Lots of blame going on in D.C. and liberal circles about Roe v. Wade. Who’s to blame? Clarence Thomas? Mitch McConnell? Donald Trump?

How about Harry Reid? Former leader of the Democrat Senate during the Obama presidency. You used to have to have 60 votes in the Senate to push through legislation and especially push through federal judges for lifetime appointments. Enter Harry Reid. He went to the nuclear option, meaning you could push through appointments and bills with 51 votes.

Conservatives said watch out. Dems said shut up, we’re getting the Obama judges we want. Well, enter Trump and Mitch McConnell and the nuclear option. 51 votes… all you need for confirmation. Three new Supreme Court Justices appointed by Donald Trump. If you liked the decision last week about Roe, thank Harry Reid, Obama’s right hand man.

That’s my point of view, what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.