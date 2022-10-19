SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A child listed in critical condition after being kidnapped and shot in Bill Cockrell Metro Park & Community Center in the Fox Crossing neighborhood died, according to Shreveport police.

Two children under three were found at the park late Tuesday. One child was found dead on the scene, and another was in critical condition and transported to a hospital, where the toddler later died.

According to Cpl. Bordelon, two children were abducted from the Huntington Mobile Home Park on Klug Pines Rd. around 8:00 p.m. Officials say there was a domestic disturbance at the mobile home. Police say some force was used, but the mother’s injuries are not life-threatening.

They say the kidnapper then drove to the community center on Pines Rd., located in the Westwood neighborhood, where the children were found.

Two children kidnapped from mobile home park on Klug Pines (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Police find two kindapped children at Bill Cockrell Metro Park & Community Center (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Mobile home where two young children were abducted on Klug Pines (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Police say the family knew the man who allegedly kidnapped the children. Officers found his body at the community center as well. Officials say he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.