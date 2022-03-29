LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured Monday afternoon after a shooting in Longview, according to a statement from local police.

Officers were called to reports of shots being fired on St. Clair Dr. at 2 p.m. When they arrived, they found a victim outside the home with a gunshot wound.

The person was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The investigation is still active and detectives are still trying to gather information.

If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.