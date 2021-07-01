1 trapped, more injured after building collapses in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – A building collapsed Thursday afternoon in Washington, D.C., leaving one person trapped and others injured.

According to the D.C. Fire Chief, the call came through around 3:30 p.m. as a storm blew through the area. He said four people who were under the wreckage were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

A special operations team is working to rescue one trapped construction worker, fire officials said. Crews are using saws and manual labor to work their way through the rubble to get to him.

The chief said that the building was several stories, and he was unsure which floor the man was on. He said crews can see the trapped person and are communicating with him.

Power has been turned off at the scene to protect search teams.

According to a Washington, D.C. NBC affiliate, the building was under construction at the time of collapse and it is still too early to determine the cause. The building is located on the 900 block of Kennedy Street NW.

They also evacuated two nearby homes, but a D.C. Fire spokesperson said that the homes didn’t seem to be in danger of immediately collapsing.

Live footage from the building shows several first responders on the wreckage.