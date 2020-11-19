11-year-old dies after accidental shooting in Texarkana

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — An investigation is underway into an accidental shooting that claimed the life of an 11-year-old in Texarkana.

The shooting happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Warren Thomas Rd.

According to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived they found Roland Toney with a fatal gunshot wound. It was reported that the child was holding a gun that belonged to an older sibling when the incident occurred.

According to the sibling, he attempted to take the gun from his younger brother when it discharged, striking him.

The boy died from the injury. His body has been sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences at Dallas for autopsy.