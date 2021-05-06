11-year-old girl dies trying to save her puppies from house fire at Florida RV resort, family says

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An 11-year-old girl died Wednesday after family members say she tried saving her two puppies during a house fire at the Sun N Fun RV Resort in Sarasota.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received multiple 911 calls around 5:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of Iowa Street for two homes on fire.

Witnesses told deputies a young female, later identified as Rilee Beisler, went into one of the homes and never came back out despite bystanders trying to help.

Laura Alden, Beisler’s aunt, told 8 On Your Side’s Allyson Henning that the young girl went back into the house to save her dogs.

Courtesy: Laura Alden

Courtesy: Laura Alden

“She had a heart of gold,” Alden said. “She loves those dogs. They were a pain in the butt. They were 7-month-old Pitbull puppies and you know, puppies are hyper but she loved those dogs and those were her babies.”

Family members say Beisler was a sixth-grader at McIntosh Middle School and moved to the RV park just six months ago with her mother.

Rilee Beisler and her mom, Megan Johnson (Courtesy: Laura Alden)

Rilee Beisler and her mom, Megan Johnson (Courtesy: Laura Alden)

“She was loving, a really sweet girl, creative, artsy, loved to mess with her hair and do crazy stuff with her hair,” Alden said. “To us, Rilee died trying to be a hero… and that speaks volumes about who she was.”

The cause of the fire is now being investigated and will be determined by the State Fire Marshal. A death investigation is also underway in partnership with the Medical Examiner’s Office. Deputies say they believe Beisler died due to smoke inhalation.