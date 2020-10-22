12-year-old boy with rare nerve syndrome returns home after weeks in hospital

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A boy returned home after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome and spending 6 weeks at a local hospital.

Roger Zavala, 12, started having trouble walking in July, then doctors discovered he had a rare condition.

Guillain-Barre attacks the nerves. This makes it difficult for him to move his legs and properly use his hands.

Roger is now using a wheelchair to get around and despite the physical limitation, he is still an energetic kid.

The 12-year-old also received a warm welcome with balloons and signs when he got back home from the hospital.

His mother, Ermina Zavala, said she’s so proud of her son for his bravery, courage and strength during treatment.

“Seeing Roger going through this, I want him to know that he can get through anything ,after going through this. It’s a scarier thing. I can’t imagine what he’s going through,” said Ermina.

Guillain-Barre usually affects older people, but Ermina said doctors believe his young age will help him, as he goes through rehab. They’re hopeful he can go back to something close to normal.