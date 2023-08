RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Multiple emergency service departments are working to put out a 15-acre wildfire off of County Road 4111 in Rusk County.

According to Rusk County Emergency Management and Fire Marshal’s Office, evacuations were requested on County Road 4111 “out of extreme caution.” Rusk County sheriff’s deputies have blocked the road and are limiting access.

The Fire Marshall’s Office said they will be giving more updates as they can.