18-wheeler carrying $400,000 of Jack Daniel’s overturns, spills gallons of product

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN/KETK) — A lot of Jack Daniel’s whiskey was spilled after an 18-wheeler fell on its side.

The vehicle was carrying around $400,000 worth of alcohol, and the incident happened on Interstate 24 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee last week.

The 18-wheeler rolled over around 9:30 a.m. at the on ramp to I-24.

The Murfreesboro Police Department said several gallons of whiskey spilled as officials moved the 18-wheeler back upright.

No one was injured in the crash.

The product was heading to a railroad terminal in Nashville from Lynchburg. It was supposed to be sent to Israel, added Murfreesboro police.

  • Credit: Murfreesboro Police Department
  • Credit: Murfreesboro Police Department
  • Credit: Murfreesboro Police Department

