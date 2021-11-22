18-wheeler carrying $400,000 of Jack Daniel’s overturns, spills gallons of product

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN/KETK) — A lot of Jack Daniel’s whiskey was spilled after an 18-wheeler fell on its side.
The vehicle was carrying around $400,000 worth of alcohol, and the incident happened on Interstate 24 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee last week.
The 18-wheeler rolled over around 9:30 a.m. at the on ramp to I-24.
The Murfreesboro Police Department said several gallons of whiskey spilled as officials moved the 18-wheeler back upright.
No one was injured in the crash.
The product was heading to a railroad terminal in Nashville from Lynchburg. It was supposed to be sent to Israel, added Murfreesboro police.
- Vexus Fiber announces plans to create new fiber internet network in Nacogdoches
- Tips to having the easiest holiday travel in 2021
- Monday Evening Forecast: Very cold start Tuesday, rain for Thanksgiving
- Thanksgiving Weather: Thankful for the rain, but not the timing
- EXCLUSIVE: U.S. Sen. John Cornyn meets with local leaders & border patrol in Del Rio to discuss migrant crisis