TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Two lanes of traffic on an exit of Interstate 30 in Texarkana were temporarily blocked as a result of a predawn accident on Thursday, according to the police department.

An 18-wheeler FedEx truck struck a barrier wall at the exit to Jarvis Parkway. The accident blocked both lanes until the truck was removed.

Emergency responders were called to the scene but no one is injured, the information said.