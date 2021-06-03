18-year-old dies after being electrocuted in West Texas lake

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A recent high school graduate has died after being electrocuted at Clyde Lake Wednesday night.

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Trevor Cate. Police confirm he died from his injuries Thursday morning.

Police said a boat at the lake struck a power line going out over the water. According to preliminary reports, police said an individual was in the water pulling a sail boat back to shore that had become disabled while others were inside the boat.

The boat then struck a power lines which caused the line to contact the water, police said. The person in the water, Cate, was struck by the electric current and became submerged, police said.

Officials were able to cut power at the lake and officers responded to the scene.

Cate was pulled to the shore and EMS began recovery then transported to Hendrick Medical Center.

“Trevor is a 2021 graduate of Clyde High School, we ask that you keep Trevor and his family in your prayers and thoughts,” Clyde police said in a social media statement. “Clyde Lake is temporarily closed.”

Clyde ISD released the following statement in light of Cate’s death:

Clyde CISD and our community are deeply saddened by the news of the tragic accident that claimed the life of one of our recent graduates. Trevor was an exceptional student who excelled atClyde High School. He was an honor graduate and an outstanding theatre student who regularly earned accolades for his various roles in numerous performances. Clyde High School has counselors available for students, staff, recent graduates and/orcommunity members who need support services during this tragic time for our community. We sendour most heartfelt condolences and sympathies at this difficult time to his family and members of the Clyde High School family who both knew and loved Trevor. Please join us in praying for Trevor’s family and friends.