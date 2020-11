TYLER, Texas (KETK)-A Tyler man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after shooting a worker at a local gas station.

Smith County judicial records show Sonjay Rashad Pgese, 18, pleaded guilty to committing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Tuesday.

Pgese was arrested in June of this year after he shot Milburn- Rudee Beam, 32, of Whitehouse in the leg when he was taking the trash out.

Beam was an employee at City Fuel Express at the 7200 block of South Broadway.