2 arrested, 2 wanted after shots fired during stolen car pursuit that ended at San Antonio Walmart

San Antonio police responded to 1603 Vance Jackson Road for a “disturbance with a gun involved,” and took a man into custody Thursday. (NBC News photo)

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — Police said they arrested two suspects, and officers are still searching for two others after shots were fired during a stolen vehicle pursuit that ended at a north San Antonio Walmart.

An officer told reporters the situation began in the 1600 block of West Wildwood, where a woman reportedly went to buy back her stolen vehicle after finding it online. Police said four suspects sped away from the meetup, and they’re now investigating reports of a possible exchange of gunfire.

Police said when the suspects got to Walmart at 1603 Vance Jackson near Balcones Heights, their vehicle stalled. Two juvenile suspects ran into the store, police said, but were later detained. Officers said no one fired shots inside the Walmart, but they later located a gun outside it.

Two other suspects remain at large, and police do not have any information to share about their descriptions at this time. Officers are asking residents to report if they see anything suspicious.

Police said this particular Walmart will remain closed for some time due to the investigation. Officers evacuated the store initially to find a gun, which they said created a “panic” with the customers inside.

🚨Active Investigation🚨 Officers are currently working a scene at the Walmart at Vance Jackson and IH-10. There was no active shooter. A disturbance ended in the parking lot and the store was evacuated as a precaution. No shots were inside. Please avoid this area. — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) March 18, 2021

Police said the two suspects in custody will likely face charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and aggravated assault.