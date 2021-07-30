2 arrested after shooting at cars in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested after a caller said to officials that two vehicles were speeding southbound Hwy 42 and were reportedly shooting at each other.

On Thursday afternoon, around 4 p.m., the Rusk County Sheriff’s office responded to the call in the area of Hwy 42 and FM 13.

When deputies arrived, they located one of the vehicles that had a flat tire and bullet holes in it. The car was occupied by five people including juveniles.

Deputies located two suspects a couple of hours later. 19-year-old Anthony Muench and another suspect, who was as a juvenile, were taken into custody. Both were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s office said that the incident is an ongoing investigation and will release more information at a later time.

