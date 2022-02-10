AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Two troopers from East Texas were recently honored with a Lifesaving Award for saving two women who were being swarmed by bees.

This happened on Oct. 11 while they were deployed for Operation Lone Star. A driver notified trooper Michael West from Eastland that there was a woman laying on the side of the road. When West arrived, he saw the woman was being swarmed by bees.

West reportedly contacted another trooper who is a beekeeper and was told to spray the woman with a fire extinguisher, douse her in water to minimize the bees’ aggression and have her walk away from the hive.

When West sprayed the woman, bees attacked him. He was forced to retreat and called to ask for additional units and EMS. That’s when trooper Bradley Fein, of Mt. Pleasant, arrived and used his public address system to tell the woman to walk towards their patrol vehicles.

As she moved toward the vehicles, West continued to spray her with the fire extinguisher until trooper Alan Owens, of Tyler, arrived and assisted in spraying the woman with a fire extinguisher before dousing her in water. The woman was finally taken to the EMS staging area after a fourth trooper, Cpl. Earnest Parker of Baird, arrived on the scene and assisted his fellow troopers.

As troopers began to clear the scene, Parker noticed a second woman lying on the side of the road who had also been attacked by the swarm and was having difficulty breathing. Fein, who had just left but happened to have an Epi-pen, was alerted and drove back to the scene.

As Parker and Owens waited, they poured water on the woman and swatted the bees away. Fein arrived and administered the Epi-pen to the woman before she was taken to the EMS staging area in West’s vehicle. The bee stings were life-threatening, but thankfully both survived.