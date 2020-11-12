2 people dead after single-engine plane crash in North Texas

(KXAS)- A single-engine Cessna 182 crashed into a field north of Rockwall Airport Thursday afternoon, killing two people on board.

The plane came down in a field just north of Ralph M. Hall Rockwall Airport, north of Texas 66, where it apparently overturned and started a small fire at about 1 p.m.

Two people were on board the aircraft and were killed in the crash, Rockwall police said. The identities of the pilot and passenger will be released once their families have been notified of their deaths.

There were several emergency vehicles in the immediate area, including a fire truck with a fire hose stretched adjacent to the crash. There was no active fire when Texas Sky Ranger flew over the crash Thursday afternoon, according to our NBC affiliate KXAS.

Police have still not released information about any people who may have been inside the plane.

The cause of the crash has still not been identified.

This is a developing story.