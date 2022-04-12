DALLAS (KETK) — The SPCA of Texas got a call from the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office on Monday about animals in need of transport and care in the aftermath of a deadly house fire near Greenville.

The Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit discovered 19 cats and one dog survived the fire that killed the homeowner. The SPCA says that they believe four cats died in the fire.

All of the animals were found inside the house, the dog was in a crate and the cats were in various rooms. The animals have singed fur and whiskers and were covered in soot and ash from the fire. The dog was actively coughing, and the cats had weepy eyes and diarrhea, according to the SPCA of Texas.

The 20 animals were taken to the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center in Dallas for emergency care, the SPCA said. The one dog and a cat were taken to a local VCA animal hospital for further treatment. The organization said that the rest of the cats are being treated for smoke inhalation in addition to their other ailments.

