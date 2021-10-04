24 illegal immigrants found in Suburban during traffic stop in Rusk

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County deputies discovered 24 illegal immigrants in an SUV during a routine traffic stop on Sunday.

At about 2:15 a.m. Sunday, CCSO deputies stopped a Chevrolet Suburban on Highway 69 south and FM 84 east in Rusk after observing the vehicle make a traffic violation.

The driver of the Suburban is identified as Maria Lopez. After further investigation by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), it was determined that all of the passengers entered the U.S. illegally except for Lopez.

The immigrants are originally from Guatemala, Mexico, El Salvador and Honduras. Lopez allegedly picked them up in Houston and was driving them to Mississippi and Florida for compensation.

According to CSCO, it was revealed that Lopez allegedly assisted in smuggling 12 other loads of illegal immigrants into the U.S.

On Monday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) picked up 21 of the immigrants and transported them to a secured facility in Dallas, the other three were released and transported to a temporary shelter in Longview.