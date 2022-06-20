COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Three men have been found dead after a boat overturned on North Texas Lake Lavon Saturday night, according to Collin County authorities.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office issued a release saying that they responded to a boater in distress call after a storm caused the boat to overturn around 8:45 p.m.

Of the four occupants, one of the boaters was able to hold onto a tree and call police. The man was rescued by Game Wardens on the water, but the remaining boaters were not found.

Game Wardens recovered one body by boat Sunday and recovered a second body later that night. The body of the last boater was presumed to have drowned and found Monday according to police.

Officials said that none of the occupants were wearing life jackets on the boat.