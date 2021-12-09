3 East Texans competing in World Axe Throwing Championship in Fort Worth

Although throwing axes seems like the ideal way to use them, some historians believe people did not throw these implements in battle because it would mean forfeiting a weapon.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Three East Texans from a local axe-throwing venue will be competing in the World Axe Throwing Championship at Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth this weekend, Dec. 10 – Dec. 12.

The three are all league members from Tyler’s Pumpjaxe axe-throwing facility, which also happens to be the only axe-throwing facility in East Texas that is affiliated with the World Axe Throwing League. The three members competing are listed as follows:

Joe Leftwich

Chris Simmons

Nicole Ashdown

Leftwich, Simmons and Ashdown will be up against competitors from all around the world, all vying for the $50,000 grand prize. Ashdown will also be the first female from the state of Texas to ever compete in the big axe championships.

The finals are set to be aired on ESPN on Sunday Dec. 12 at 1 p.m.

