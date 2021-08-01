3 Louisiana men drown in Toledo Bend Reservoir after going out in small fishing boat

Multiple law agencies in Louisiana used boats to recover the bodies of three men who drowned while out on the water fishing. (Photo Courtesy Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office)

SABINE PARISH, La. (KETK) — Three men drowned in Toledo Bend Reservoir after going fishing in a small aluminum boat Friday night, said information from the sheriff’s office.

The last of the three bodies were recovered early Sunday morning.

The Louisiana Parks and Wildlife Department has identified the victims as Paul L. Murphy Jr., 46, and Joseph L. Sam Jr., 44, both of Opelousas, Louisiana, and James F. Young, 40, of Lafayette, Louisiana.

Authorities began to search for the men when they did not return Friday night. A truck and trailer that they used was found at a boat launch on Louisiana Highway 1215, authorities said.

“The body of Murphy Jr. was recovered around 12:45 p.m. wearing a personal flotation device on July 31 near Stonewall Jackson Drive. The bodies of Sam Jr. and Young were recovered around 7 a.m. on Aug. 1 without wearing PFDs,” said a LDWF news release.

The cause of the drownings remains under investigation.