3-vehicle crash Friday sends 3 to Longview hospitals

News

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Three people were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries in a three-vehicle wreck Friday afternoon on McCann Road, Longview Fire Department said.

The fire department used special tools to free the occupants who were trapped in the wreckage, the department said.

The accident occurred about 3 p.m. in the 2800 block of McCann Road.

It remains under investigation.

