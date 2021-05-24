LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Three people were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries in a three-vehicle wreck Friday afternoon on McCann Road, Longview Fire Department said.
The fire department used special tools to free the occupants who were trapped in the wreckage, the department said.
The accident occurred about 3 p.m. in the 2800 block of McCann Road.
It remains under investigation.
- Athens to close intersections along Clinton Avenue Tuesday for utility work
- Journey to Tokyo: Jenna Prandini
- Nearly naked Florida woman tops 100 mph in chase spanning multiple counties, troopers say
- 3-vehicle crash Friday sends 3 to Longview hospitals
- Study ranks grossest states in America — see where Texas falls