3-year-old boy fatally shot at child’s birthday party

MIAMI (AP) — A 3-year-old boy was fatally shot at a child’s birthday party in South Florida, authorities said Sunday.
Miami-Dade Police officers were alerted to the shooting Saturday night by a system that detects and tracks gunshots. When they arrived at the home, officers found the toddler suffering from a gunshot wound and took him to a hospital where he died, according to a news release from the Miami-Dade Police Department.
A 21-year-old woman who also was shot was taken to another hospital where she was in stable condition.
The shooter fled the home. Investigators were seeking help from the public in locating the suspect, according to the news release.
The child’s birthday party was being held in a home being used for short-term rentals.
- UT Tyler’s valiant comeback falls short in 12-11 series finale loss to St. Mary’s
- Austin Pets Alive! shines spotlight on ‘differently abled’ pups with mobility problems
- Kylei Griffin: CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week
- President Biden’s infrastructure bill faces opposition from Republicans and some Democrats
- Police say East Texas hospital forced into lockdown after man shows up with handgun