LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — On Wednesday, Lockheart officials said a fourth suspect was arrested in connection to a sexual assault incident that occurred at the Children’s Center of Lockhart, also known locally as Connie’s Kidz.

Three people were previously arrested after the Lockhart Police Department opened an investigation into a reported sexual assault of a 3-year-old at a daycare earlier this month.

Amber Chatelain told KXAN she found out her child was assaulted at Connie’s Kidz the day after it happened when a Texas Department of Family Protective Services (DFPS) investigator told her about the report.

A 13-year-old was arrested on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child. His name is not being released.

Connie Mendoza was arrested on charges of tampering with a witness, obstruction and failure to make a child abuse report with intent to conceal.

Christine Amaya was arrested on charges of failure to make a child abuse report with intent to conceal.

Rafael Santa Maria was arrested Tuesday night for tampering with a witness—a felony.

As of Wednesday, all three adults met bond and were no longer listed in the jail, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

KXAN is working to find attorney information for the three people arrested. This story will be updated if we receive a response.

Lockhart Police arrested all three people Tuesday. Due to the nature of their charges, each person could face jail time.

Texas DFPS has been cooperating with law enforcement during the investigation. The daycare also remains closed.

Texas Health and Human Services provide a daycare database where you can search through licensed Texas childcare centers.

The investigation is active. No additional details are available.