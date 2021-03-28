4 dead amid flash flood emergency in Tennessee

Emergency personnel stage for a call of people stranded in the water on Antioch Pike in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March 28, 2021. Heavy rain across Tennessee flooded homes and roads early Sunday, prompting officials to rescue numerous people from houses, apartments and vehicles as a line of severe storms crossed the state. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NewsNation Now) — At least four people have died after more than seven inches of rain fell in Nashville over the weekend, causing extreme flooding across the city. A flash flood emergency has been declared by the National Weather Service for the city and surrounding areas.

Metro police said first responders were called to Nolensville Pike at Harding Place, where they said one person was found dead in a vehicle in floodwaters behind a Walmart.

Police later said a second man, presumed to have drowned, was found dead on the Nashville Village golf course. Officers believe he was swept away by high water after getting out of his car that had run off the road and into a culvert.

Two additional people, one man and one woman, were found dead in a wooded area adjacent to Wentworth-Caldwell Park, according to police.

More photos of flooding in southeast Nashville https://t.co/uUYnPmjVLs — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) March 28, 2021

The Nashville Fire Department and Emergency Operations Center tweeted that it was responding to people in need all over Davidson County. To the south in Williamson County, over 34 swift-water rescues were carried out, said county EMA Director Todd Horton during a media briefing.

The National Weather Service tweeted Sunday morning that rain in Nashville has stopped but residents are urged to not travel during flood conditions.

The emergency included Brentwood, Franklin and Mt. Juliet, in addition to Nashville.

Several photos and videos shared online and by NewsNation affiliate WKRN showed high water on roads and throughout residential areas.

Nashville recorded 5.75 inches of rain on Saturday, the weather service said, setting a new record for the most rain to fall in the city on a March day. It was also the fourth-wettest day in the city’s history.

Nashville saw a 2-day rainfall total of 6.69 inches, giving them their second largest 2-day rainfall total in Nashville’s history (trailing May 1-2 in 2010, which had 13.57 inches.)

On Sunday when the rain finally stopped, they updated the final rainfall total to be 7.01 inches.

Folks there is still MAJOR flash flooding ongoing tonight across Middle Tennessee – please do not drive through any flooded roadways! #TurnAroundDontDrown! https://t.co/vTB7Xl8IPC — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) March 28, 2021

National Weather Service Nashville showed video of floodwaters, including video of a woman being rescued from her car after it was partially submerged in water.

Over 10,000 customers were without power in Tennessee, according to poweroutage.us, a utility tracking service. Nearly 11,000 customers were in the dark in Arkansas, where the same line of storms moved through earlier Saturday.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate WKRN contributed to this report.