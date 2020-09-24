5th grader from Texas wins $30,000 scholarship from Google

FRISCO, Texas (KETK) – A lucky 5th grader from Texas is receiving a $30,000 prize for winning the US 2020 Doodle for Google contest.

Sharon Sara, gained an interest for art when she was only four-years-old, and her passion is still burning.

She was selected from tens of thousands of students that applied from all over the country. This year, artists had to create a drawing using the prompt, “I show kindness by”

Sara created a picture about inclusion and friendship.

For her artist statement she wrote, “I show kindness by sticking together with my friends in tough times. I drew people coming together and not thinking about the outside but being together because of their personality.”

Sara’s winning piece shows six girls holding hands, and they all have unique hair colors, skin tones and colorful outfits. There’s also five small hearts between the young girls.

In addition to her scholarship for college, Sarah won a $50,000 technology package for her school Vaughn Elementary, according to the Frisco Arts Foundation Facebook.