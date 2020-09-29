6 Henderson ISD classes to move online due to COVID-19 cases

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK)- 6 classes from the Henderson Independent School District are moving online because multiple teachers have tested positive for COVID-19.

The classes from Northside Intermediate School will be changing to virtual learning for two weeks, according to a press release from the district.

“While we currently only have one student out of these classes with COVID, we’ve had a number of teaching staff test positive,” said Thurston Lamb, the superintendent. “Therefore, we felt it was best to quarantine the classes and move them online to help prevent any further spread of the virus.”

Northside students are placed into “pods” or groups which consist of three classes that rotate rooms and teachers.

Two Northside pods will be affected, and this includes three 4th grade classes and three 5th grade classes.

The classes will move online starting Wednesday, September 30th and remain through October. 9th.

students will return to in-person classes on Tuesday, October 20th after the holiday break.

Only the students from these six classed will be moving to online education. All other classes will continue to be in-person.

The district currently has 23 active cases including five active cases from the Northside campus.