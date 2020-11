RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Around 8,000 East Texans reported that they do not have power.

According to a map from Southwestern Electric Power Company, 8,198 people are being affected.

The outages are being reported near the City of New London, Henderson, Joinerville and Mount Enterprise.

Rusk County OEM said, there could be an issue with SWEPCO’s transmission network.

Additionally, 400 people are without power in the Marshall area.