$86 million highway project to slow traffic on US 59 in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — As part of an $86.1 million project that will continue for months, TxDOT is building new lanes on U.S. 59 that will connect to SL 224 just south of State Highway 7 in Nacogdoches.

The project includes the building of overpasses at Spradley Street, existing U.S. 59 and Old Lufkin Road, and the building of frontage roads, the announcement said.

“This project is progressing nicely and as we move into this phase, the traffic pattern changes are necessary to move ahead and prepare for the bridge placement,” said Rhonda Oaks, public information officer. “TxDOT will monitor the intersection and make any needed signal adjustments as necessary, but motorists should expect delays in all directions of BU 59 at this intersection.”

Motorists are urged to slow down and stay alert in the work zone, Oaks said. Traffic often will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

The project is set to continue through spring 2023.