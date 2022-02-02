WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An 88-year-old woman from Grand Saline died in a Tyler hospital almost one month later after a two-vehicle crash in Wood County on Jan. 13.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Jeanene R. Upton, 88, was driving a 2007 Ford Escape west in the right lane of Highway 80 roughly five miles west of Mineola and was driving into the setting sun that impaired her eyesight.

DPS said that Upton was driving behind a 2013 Freightliner, driven by 23-year-old Damon W. Garner, of Tyler, and drove into him.

Upton was pronounced dead from the impact of the crash on Feb. 1. in a Tyler hospital. Garner was not injured during the crash.