SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Nine people were shot in San Francisco’s historic Mission District on Friday night during what appeared to be a “targeted” incident, the San Francisco Police Department said.

Officers responded to the site of the shooting just after 9 p.m. to find “multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds,” police said. Medical personnel were requested to transport the victims to local hospitals.

The extent of the victims’ injuries had not been disclosed as of Friday night, though all are expected to survive, police said.

“At this time, the incident appears to be targeted and isolated,” the SFPD wrote on Twitter shortly before midnight.

A representative for the SFPD was not immediately available to confirm whether officials had identified any suspects. The SFPD, however, said they believed there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.