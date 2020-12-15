900 people pick up bill for person behind them at Dairy Queen in Minnesota

BRAINERD, Minnesota (KARE)- One person’s decision to help somebody at a Dairy Queen sparked a community effort that went on for days.

Earlier this month, a customer at a Dairy Queen paid for the person behind him and people who arrived after him followed his lead.

Customer after customer kept paying it forward and paying for the person behind them for two and a half days.

The store’s manager posted updates on social media.

She said past pay-it-forward efforts usually last 15 or maybe 20 cars, but this is 2020 after all.

Tina Jensen, the store manager, said she told a lady that the man before her had covered her bill.

“She’s like, ‘Really?? Why would he do that?’ I said we just have it every once in a while where somebody’ll take care of the person behind them and today is your lucky day,” said Jensen.

She also said one of the customers got emotional.

“One lady, she was so excited. She threw us the $20 bill, you know, almost in tears, just ‘Are you serious? Is this really going on?’ I said yup, you’re about 125 cars into it. She said ‘for real?’ She looked at her passenger and said ‘can you believe this?'” Jensen said.